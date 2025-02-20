Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Share Price Target ‘$44.13’, now 18.5% Upside Potential

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. which can be found using ticker (AXTA) now have 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $51.00 and $34.61 and has a mean share price target at $44.13. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $37.23 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 18.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $36.36 and the 200 day moving average is $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of 8.05B. The stock price is currently at: $36.92 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,546,601,071 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 20.74, revenue per share of $24.06 and a 6.55% return on assets.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. manufactures, markets and distributes coatings systems. The Company operates through two segments. Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to both large regional and global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and to a fragmented and local customer base. The segment develops, markets and supplies a complete portfolio of coatings systems and color matching technologies. Mobility Coatings segment provides coatings technologies for light vehicle and commercial vehicle OEMs. The Company offers a comprehensive range of waterborne and solventborne products and systems used by the global automotive refinish industry to repair damaged vehicles. The Company’s industrial brands include Imron Industrial, Tufcote Industrial, Corlar Industrial, Strenex Industrial, PercoTop, Voltatex, AquaEC, Durapon, Hydropon, UNRIVALED, and Ceranamel for liquid coatings and Alesta, Teodur, Nap-Gard, Abcite and Plascoat for powder coatings.