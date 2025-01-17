Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 21.9% Upside Potential

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. which can be found using ticker (AXTA) now have 19 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $51.00 and $34.61 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $43.14. Given that the stocks previous close was at $35.39 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 21.9%. The day 50 moving average is $37.66 and the 200 day moving average is $35.59. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 7.78B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $35.66 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,478,430,815 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 24.09, revenue per share of $23.93 and a 6.72% return on assets.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. manufactures, markets and distributes coatings systems. The Company operates through two segments. Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to both large regional and global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and to a fragmented and local customer base. The segment develops, markets and supplies a complete portfolio of coatings systems and color matching technologies. Mobility Coatings segment provides coatings technologies for light vehicle and commercial vehicle OEMs. The Company offers a comprehensive range of waterborne and solventborne products and systems used by the global automotive refinish industry to repair damaged vehicles. The Company’s industrial brands include Imron Industrial, Tufcote Industrial, Corlar Industrial, Strenex Industrial, PercoTop, Voltatex, AquaEC, Durapon, Hydropon, UNRIVALED, and Ceranamel for liquid coatings and Alesta, Teodur, Nap-Gard, Abcite and Plascoat for powder coatings.