Avon Technologies wins $12.7m Middle East order for CBRN filters

Avon Technologies

Avon Technologies plc (LON:AVON) has confirmed that Avon Protection, our respiratory and integrated CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear) protection business unit, has received a new order for ‘MILCF50’ CBRN filters from a Middle Eastern customer. The order is worth approximately $12.7 million.

MILCF50 filters are designed for use with Avon Protection respirators, which are already deployed by the customer. They provide protection against chemical and biological warfare agents in aerosol, liquid, vapour and particulate form and have a unique conformal shape that provides a low-profile, close fit to the face.

This order further underpins the Group’s expectations for FY2026, in line with the guidance provided at the full year results in November 2025.

Jos Sclater, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“Avon Protection’s CBRN MILCF50 filters provide extremely robust and reliable protection for personnel operating in a wide range of CBRN threat environments. We continue to see strong global demand for our CBRN protection products, and this order further reinforces our confidence in our ability to deliver on our commitments throughout FY2026.”

