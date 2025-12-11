Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Avon Technologies secures $20.6m European order for FM50 respirators

Avon Technologies

Avon Technologies plc (LON:AVON) has confirmed that Avon Protection, our respiratory and integrated protection business unit, has received a new European order for FM50 respirators and FM61EU filters via the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) contract vehicle. The order, worth approximately $20.6 million, will be delivered over FY2026 and FY2027.  

Avon Protection’s FM50 respirator and FM61EU filter, is designed to protect the wearer from CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear) threats in line with latest NATO requirements. Avon Protection was awarded the 10-year NSPA FM50 contract in 2020, enabling NATO nations and partners to purchase the FM50 respirator, MP-PAPR, ST53, filters and related accessories.

This order further underpins the Group’s expectations for FY2026 and beyond, in line with the guidance provided at the full year results in November 2025.

Jos Sclater, Avon Technologies Chief Executive Officer, commented:

​”The FM50 is the most operationally proven and widely deployed battlefield respirator in the world. We are pleased that a key European MoD has elected to continue protecting its personnel with this world-leading respirator, further demonstrating Avon Protection as the leader in warfighter protection in a structurally heightened global threat environment.”

Share on:

Latest Company News

Avon Technologies

Avon Technologies secures $20.6m European order for FM50 respirators

Avon Protection has received a new NSPA order for FM50 respirators and FM61EU filters worth about 20.6 million dollars, with deliveries scheduled through FY2026 and FY2027.
Team Wendy

Avon Rubber second quarter continued to be strong with ongoing positive momentum

Team Wendy

Avon Rubber to acquire Team Wendy

Nato / Avon Rubber Contrat

Avon Rubber awarded a 10-year contract by NATO Support & Procurement Agency

Avon Rubber

Avon Rubber Body Armor contract worth $20m USD with U.S. Defense Logistics Agency

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    BrokersTalk

    View all Broker Talk

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Follow us on Social Media:

    Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple