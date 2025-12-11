Avon Technologies secures $20.6m European order for FM50 respirators

Avon Technologies plc (LON:AVON) has confirmed that Avon Protection, our respiratory and integrated protection business unit, has received a new European order for FM50 respirators and FM61EU filters via the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) contract vehicle. The order, worth approximately $20.6 million, will be delivered over FY2026 and FY2027.

Avon Protection’s FM50 respirator and FM61EU filter, is designed to protect the wearer from CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear) threats in line with latest NATO requirements. Avon Protection was awarded the 10-year NSPA FM50 contract in 2020, enabling NATO nations and partners to purchase the FM50 respirator, MP-PAPR, ST53, filters and related accessories.

This order further underpins the Group’s expectations for FY2026 and beyond, in line with the guidance provided at the full year results in November 2025.

Jos Sclater, Avon Technologies Chief Executive Officer, commented: ​”The FM50 is the most operationally proven and widely deployed battlefield respirator in the world. We are pleased that a key European MoD has elected to continue protecting its personnel with this world-leading respirator, further demonstrating Avon Protection as the leader in warfighter protection in a structurally heightened global threat environment.”