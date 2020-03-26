Avon Rubber Body Armor contract worth $20m USD with U.S. Defense Logistics Agency

Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) has this morning confirmed that further to the announcement on 25 March 2020, Avon Protection has received an initial order, worth $20 million, under the Enhanced Small Arms Protective Inserts body armor contract with the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency. Deliveries under this order are expected to commence in early 2021.

