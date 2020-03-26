Don't Miss
Avon Rubber Body Armor contract worth $20m USD with U.S. Defense Logistics Agency

Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) has this morning confirmed that further to the announcement on 25 March 2020, Avon Protection has received an initial order, worth $20 million, under the Enhanced Small Arms Protective Inserts body armor contract with the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency. Deliveries under this order are expected to commence in early 2021.

Avon Rubber is an innovative technology group, which designs and produces specialist products and services to maximise the performance and capabilities of its customers. We specialise in life critical personal protection systems, as well as milking point solutions through our two businesses, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls.

Avon Protection is a recognised global leader in respiratory and ballistic protection for the world’s Militaries and First Responders.

milkrite | InterPuls is a global leader providing complete milking point solutions to dairy farmers across the world with the aim of improving every farm it touches.

