Avingtrans Hayward Tyler, Inc. Secures Two Nuclear Contracts worth $7m

Avingtrans PLC (LON: AVG), which designs, manufactures and supplies critical components, modules, systems and associated services to the energy, medical and industrial sectors, has announced Hayward Tyler, Inc has secured two new nuclear contracts worth a total of US $7m, to be completed before June 2023, from a South Korean customer Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power.

These contracts are to provide critical nuclear safety related spare parts to reactors in South Korea for Nuclear Service Cooling pumps. Hayward Tyler has been an original equipment supplier of nuclear pumps and spare parts to the global nuclear industry, including Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power, for over 50 years.

Hayward Tyler Inc. continues to support global nuclear operations with parts, units, service, and technical support through its team of nuclear professionals and the underlying nuclear quality program.

These two contracts are strategically significant and illustrative of the strong momentum Hayward Tyler is enjoying in the South Korean market which it increasingly sees as a growing opportunity for the business.

Mike Turmelle, Managing Director of the Engineered Pumps and Motor division said: “Support to the global nuclear power industry continues to be a key part of the Hayward Tyler business. The Hayward Tyler team are proud to be part of this essential supply chain and dedicated to the reliability and safety that is required of the systems our pumps operate in.”