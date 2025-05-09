Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Australia’s energy frontier expands

Thor Energy Plc

In the untapped heart of Australia’s Northern Territory, Thor Energy is pushing forward with exploration efforts that could place the region on the map as a strategic source of helium and hydrogen. Backed by government support and promising geological data, this initiative is shaping up to be a pivotal play in the global race for clean and critical energy resources.

Amidst Australia’s vast interior lies the Amadeus Basin, a region now gaining prominence for its naturally occurring reserves of helium and hydrogen. Thor Energy, a company known for its diversified exploration portfolio, is actively progressing work in this territory. With seismic planning and regulatory approvals underway, the company is positioning itself at the forefront of a resource segment that is rapidly growing in global importance.

Helium, essential for MRI machines, fibre optics, space exploration, and semiconductors, is facing a global supply shortage due to declining production from traditional sources like the US and Qatar. Hydrogen, meanwhile, is emerging as a cornerstone of clean energy strategies worldwide. Thor’s permit area, EP-145, holds significant promise, with previous prospective resource assessments suggesting hundreds of billions of cubic feet of gas, including notable volumes of both helium and hydrogen.

In a boost to these efforts, the Northern Territory Government has extended exploration timelines and work programme suspensions, allowing for more thorough geophysical surveying and target refinement. This regulatory flexibility underscores the Territory’s recognition of the potential strategic value these gases hold. Recent updates confirm Thor’s intent to conduct 2D seismic surveys as a precursor to drilling, a crucial step in delineating resource size and viability.

The potential here goes far beyond raw extraction. Naturally occurring hydrogen—sometimes dubbed “gold hydrogen”—presents a unique opportunity to access the gas directly from the earth’s subsurface, without the need for costly and energy-intensive production. This could allow for lower-carbon, economically viable supply chains, setting Australia apart as a global leader in clean hydrogen.

Furthermore, Australia’s ancient geological formations are uniquely suited for trapping such gases, and government studies increasingly support the theory that natural hydrogen could occur in multiple locations across the continent. Thor Energy’s EP-145 exploration, therefore, is not just a standalone venture—it’s a key piece of a broader puzzle that could reshape the future of sustainable energy supply and industrial gas markets.

As interest in helium and hydrogen accelerates globally, Thor’s ongoing work in the Amadeus Basin could deliver early-mover advantages, not just in exploration success but in long-term supply reliability. It’s a rare moment when a junior exploration company intersects with a global trend of this magnitude—and Thor appears to be moving decisively to seize the opportunity.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Thor Energy

Thor Energy reports strong progress at HY-Range Project in Q1 2025

Thor Energy Plc's recent quarterly report highlights significant advancements in the HY-Range Project, focusing on natural hydrogen and helium exploration in South Australia.
Thor Energy

Thor Energy starts HY-Range survey and updates portfolio

Thor Energy plc announces its upcoming geochemical survey at the HY-Range project in South Australia, focusing on natural hydrogen and helium exploration.
Thor Energy

Thor Energy prospective resource results vastly exceed expectations

Thor Energy plc has revealed groundbreaking assessments of natural hydrogen and helium resources at its HY-Range project in South Australia, greatly exceeding expectations.
Thor Energy

Thor Energy: Strengthening portfolio and advancing strategic growth

Thor Energy plc shares its Half Year Report for December 2024, highlighting strategic portfolio enhancements, new acquisitions, and upcoming projects in energy.

Thor Energy publishes half-year report

Thor Energy plc (LON:THR) has released its Half Year Report for the six months ending December 31, 2024, detailing key financial results and compliance with ASX regulations.
Thor Energy

Thor Energy applies to convert PEL 120 licence into a RSEL licence

Thor moving swiftly to finalise the licence and begin exploration, confident in the area's potential.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.