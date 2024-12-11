Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Auction Technology Group PLC 24.1% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Auction Technology Group PLC with ticker (LON:ATG) now has a potential upside of 24.1% according to JP Morgan.

ATG.L

JP Morgan set a target price of 695 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Auction Technology Group PLC share price of 560 GBX at opening today (11/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 24.1%. Trading has ranged between 365 (52 week low) and 638 (52 week high) with an average of 462,314 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £689,701,564.

Auction Technology Group PLC is an investment holding company that provides management services to its subsidiaries. The Company is the operator of marketplaces for curated online auctions. It operates through four segments: Arts & Antiques (A&A), Industrial & Commercial (I&C), Auction Services, and Content. The A&A segment offers auction houses that specialize in the sale of arts and antiques access to the platforms thesaleroom.com, liveauctioneers.com and lot-tissimo.com. The I&C segment offers auction houses that specialize in the sale of industrial and commercial goods and machinery access to the platforms BidSpotter.com, BidSpotter.co.uk and Proxibid.com, as well as i-bidder.com for consumer surplus and retail returns. The Auction Services segment includes auction house back-office products with auction mobility and other white label products including Wavebid.com. The Content segment is focused on the antiques trade Gazette paper and online magazine.



Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Auction Technology Group PLC 13.4% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

    Broker Ratings

    Auction Technology Group PLC 46.1% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Auction Technology Group PLC 22.2% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Auction Technology Group PLC 31.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Auction Technology Group PLC 39.2% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Auction Technology Group PLC 39.2% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.