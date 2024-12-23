AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso approved in the EU for patients with unresectable NSCLC

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) Tagrisso (osimertinib) has been approved in the European Union (EU) for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced, unresectable non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumours have epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 19 deletions or exon 21 (L858R) substitution mutations and whose disease has not progressed during or following platinum-based chemoradiation therapy (CRT).

The approval by the European Commission follows the positive opinion of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use and is based on results from the LAURA Phase III trial, which were published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

In the trial, Tagrisso reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 84% compared to placebo (hazard ratio 0.16; 95% confidence interval 0.10-0.24; p<0.001) as assessed by blinded independent central review. Median progression-free survival (PFS) was 39.1 months in patients treated with Tagrisso versus 5.6 months for placebo.

Overall survival (OS) results remain immature, and the trial is continuing to assess OS as a secondary endpoint.

Each year in Europe, there are more than 450,000 people diagnosed with lung cancer, and approximately 80-85% have NSCLC.1-3 Among those with NSCLC in Europe, about 10-15% have tumours with an EGFR mutation.4-6

Manuel Cobo, MD, Specialist Physician of the Medical Oncology Service at the Carlos Haya University Hospital, Malaga, Spain, and investigator for the trial, said: “Today’s approval marks a major breakthrough for patients in the EU with unresectable, EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer, delivering the first targeted treatment in this setting. Osimertinib reduced the risk of disease progression or death by an unprecedented 84 per cent in the LAURA trial, setting a new benchmark for outcomes and underscoring the importance of testing for EGFR mutations upon diagnosis.”

Dave Fredrickson, Executive Vice President, Oncology Business Unit, AstraZeneca, said: “Tagrisso is now the first and only EGFR inhibitor and targeted treatment approved in the EU for locally advanced, unresectable lung cancer, providing a new standard of care to patients who have historically experienced early progression after chemoradiation therapy. The powerful results from the LAURA trial show Tagrisso improves outcomes for patients in the unresectable setting, reinforces the importance of timely EGFR testing and solidifies Tagrisso as the backbone therapy in EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer.”

The safety and tolerability of Tagrisso in the LAURA trial was consistent with its established profile and no new safety concerns were identified.

This is the fifth major approval for Tagrisso based on the LAURA trial following recent approvals in the US, Switzerland, South Korea and Australia. Regulatory applications are also currently under review in China, Japan and several other countries.

Tagrisso is approved as monotherapy in more than 100 countries including in the US, EU, China and Japan. Approved indications include 1st-line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFRm NSCLC, locally advanced or metastatic EGFR T790M mutation-positive NSCLC, and adjuvant treatment of early-stage EGFRm NSCLC. Tagrisso is also approved in combination with chemotherapy in the US, China and several other countries for 1st-line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFRm NSCLC.

Tagrisso (osimertinib) is a third-generation, irreversible EGFR-TKI with proven clinical activity in NSCLC, including against central nervous system metastases. Tagrisso (40mg and 80mg once-daily oral tablets) has been used to treat patients across its indications worldwide and AstraZeneca continues to explore Tagrisso as a treatment for patients across multiple stages of EGFRm NSCLC.

References

1. Ferlay J, et al. Cancer incidence and mortality patterns in Europe: Estimates for 40 countries and 25 major cancers in 2018. Eur J Cancer. 2018;103:356-387.

2. American Cancer Society. What Is Lung Cancer? Available at: https://www.cancer.org/cancer/types/lung-cancer/about/what-is.html. Accessed December 2024.

3. LUNGevity Foundation. Types of Lung Cancer. Available at: https://lungevity.org/for-patients-caregivers/lung-cancer-101/types-of-lung-cancer. Accessed December 2024.

4. Keedy VL, et al. American Society of Clinical Oncology Provisional Clinical Opinion: Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Mutation Testing for Patients with Advanced Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer Considering First-Line EGFR Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor Therapy. J Clin Oncol. 2011;29:2121-2127.

5. Szumera-Ciećkiewicz A, et al. EGFR Mutation Testing on Cytological and Histological Samples in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer: a Polish, Single Institution Study and Systematic Review of European Incidence. Int J Clin Exp Pathol. 2013;6:2800-2812.

6. Ellison G, et al. EGFR Mutation Testing in Lung Cancer: a Review of Available Methods and Their Use for Analysis of Tumour Tissue and Cytology Samples. J Clin Pathol. 2013;66:79-89.