AstraZeneca appoints Diana Layfield as a Non-Executive Director

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) has announced that with effect from 1 November 2020, Diana Layfield is appointed as a Non-Executive Director.

Diana Layfield is President, EMEA Partnerships at Google, driving technology transformation and solutions across all Google product areas for major partners in the region. She is also Vice-President, ‘Next Billion Users’ & Product Management, leading the development of products and services for future Google users, primarily in emerging markets. Prior to Google, Diana held senior positions at Standard Chartered Bank, including Chief Executive Officer, Africa Region; COO Wholesale Banking; and Group Head of Strategy & Corporate Development. Before joining Standard Chartered in 2004, she was Chief Executive Officer of a start-up technology company. Diana was previously a consultant at McKinsey & Co, becoming a sector lead for Healthcare and Life Sciences and advising pharmaceutical, biotech and other life sciences companies.

Diana has been a Non-Executive Director of Aggreko plc since 2012 and sits on the Board’s Audit, Ethics and Corporate Responsibility, and Nomination Committees. She is a Council Member of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

Diana has a BA degree from the University of Oxford and an MA in Public Administration and International Economics from Harvard University.

Except as set out above, no disclosure obligations arise under paragraphs (1) to (6) of LR 9.6.13 R of the UK Listing Authority’s Listing Rules in respect of this appointment

Leif Johansson, Chairman of AstraZeneca, said: “We are delighted that Diana is joining AstraZeneca’s Board. Her broad international business experience, which began in the pharmaceutical and biotech sector, encompasses leadership roles in international banking, global technology and a fintech start-up. Diana’s expertise in delivering innovation at scale coupled with her passion for life sciences will be of great value to AstraZeneca as we continue to grow and invest for the future.”

