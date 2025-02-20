Follow us on:

Assurant, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$233.60’, now 15.9% Upside Potential

Assurant, Inc. with ticker code (AIZ) now have 5 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $250.00 and $223.00 calculating the average target share price we see $233.60. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $201.54 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.9%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $211.83 and the 200 day MA is $192.78. The market capitalization for the company is 10.26B. Currently the stock stands at: $200.14 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,897,512,000 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 13.85, revenue per share of $227.40 and a 1.88% return on assets.

Assurant, Inc. is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connects consumer purchases. The Company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment provides mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances (Connected Living); vehicle protection and related services (Global Automotive); and credit protection and other insurance products (Global Financial Services and Other). The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners insurance, lender-placed manufactured housing insurance and lender-placed flood insurance (Lender-placed Insurance); renters insurance and related products (Multifamily Housing); and voluntary manufactured housing insurance, voluntary homeowners insurance and other specialty products (Specialty and Other).

