Assura plc Scrip Calculation Price

Assura plc (LON:AGR) announced today, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Company’s Scrip Dividend Scheme, that the Scrip Calculation Price in respect of the quarterly interim dividend proposed to be paid on 15 April 2020, is 68.52 pence. This is the average closing mid-market price of an ordinary share in the Company for the five dealing days commencing with, and including, the ex-dividend date of 12 March 2020.

If you wish to receive this quarterly interim dividend in cash, you do not need to take any action.

If you wish to participate in the Scheme and receive New Shares instead of your cash dividend, you should complete a Mandate, as follows:

If you hold your Ordinary Shares in certificated form, and if you have not already done so, you should complete the Mandate Form (which is available to download from Assura’s website www.assuraplc.com) in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to Link Asset Services at The Registry, 34 Beckenham Road, Beckenham, Kent BR3 4TU by no later than 4.30 p.m. (London time) on 1 April 2020. The Mandate Form will remain in force for any future dividends in respect of which a Scrip Dividend Alternative is offered, until such time as the Mandate Form is cancelled.

If you hold your Ordinary Shares in uncertificated form via the CREST System, you can only elect to receive dividends in the form of New Shares by submitting a CREST Dividend Election Input Message via the CREST System. Evergreen elections will not be permitted. This means that if you wish to receive New Shares instead of cash as a matter of routine whenever a Scrip Dividend Alternative is offered, you must complete and submit a CREST Dividend Election Input Message on each occasion, otherwise you will receive the relevant dividend in cash.

Assura plc state that if you have any questions about the Scheme or how it operates, you can contact the Registrar, Link Asset Services, at the address above or by telephone on 0371 664 0321. Lines are open between 9.00am and 5.30pm Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Based upon the above Scrip Calculation Price, if all eligible Shareholders were to elect to take up their full entitlement to New Shares in respect of this quarterly interim dividend, approximately 24,548,008 New Shares would be issued. This would represent approximately 1 per cent. of the Company’s issued share capital as at today’s date. The total cash cost of this quarterly interim dividend if no Shareholders were to elect to take up their entitlement (and therefore no New Shares were to be issued) would be approximately £16.8 million.

Words and expressions defined in the circular dated 9 December 2015 in relation to the Scheme bear the same meanings in this announcement.

This interim dividend will be paid as 100% Property Income Distribution (“PID”). Forms to register for gross PIDs are available on the Company’s website.

