Ardmore Shipping Corporation – Consensus ‘Strong_Buy’ rating and 32.4% Upside Potential

Ardmore Shipping Corporation with ticker code (ASC) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 14 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $19.50. Given that the stocks previous close was at $14.73 this indicates there is a potential upside of 32.4%. The day 50 moving average is $16.20 and the 200 day moving average is $12.31. The market capitalization for the company is $610m. Company Website: https://ardmoreshipping.com

The potential market cap would be $807m based on the market consensus.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.03% with the ex dividend date set at 27-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 4.19, revenue per share of 11.97 and a 13.76% return on assets.