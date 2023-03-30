Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Aptitude Software Group PLC 64.4% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Broker Ratings

Aptitude Software Group PLC with ticker (LON:APTD) now has a potential upside of 64.4% according to Canaccord Genuity.



Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 615 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Aptitude Software Group PLC share price of 374 GBX at opening today (30/03/2023) indicates a potential upside of 64.4%. Trading has ranged between 296 (52 week low) and 431 (52 week high) with an average of 51,235 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £206,082,881.

Aptitude Software Group plc is a United Kingdom-based specialist provider of finance digitization and subscription management software. The Company provides digital finance solutions, including calculation and cost allocation, finance transformation, move ERP/GL to the cloud, move finance to the cloud, revenue automation, and KPMG AAH managed service; and regulation and compliance solutions, including LDTI, IFRS 17, IFRS 16/ASC 842, IFRS 15/ASC 606, and revenue recognition and lease accounting interdependent regulation. Its services include cloud, delivery, security trust center, support, aptitude assure and training. Its products include Aptitude Accounting Hub, imageAptitude Calculate, imageAptitude IFRS 17 Comply, imageFynapse, imageAptitude RevStream, imageAptitude Revenue Recognition Engine and imageAptitude Lease Accounting Engine. Its subsidiaries include Aptitude Software (Canada) Limited, Aptitude Software Inc., Aptitude Software Limited, Aptitude Revstream Inc. and other.



Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

