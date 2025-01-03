AptarGroup, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 19.7% Upside Potential

AptarGroup, Inc. which can be found using ticker (ATR) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $215.00 and $164.00 calculating the mean target price we have $188.00. Now with the previous closing price of $157.10 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 19.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $168.02 and the 200 day moving average is $152.87. The market capitalization for the company is 10.26B. The stock price is currently at: $154.16 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,276,023,359 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 30.96, revenue per share of $54.01 and a 7.01% return on assets.

AptarGroup, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of a range of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services. The Company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty and Aptar Closures. Aptar Pharma includes operations that sells dispensing systems and sealing solutions and also manufactures and sells elastomeric primary packaging components. The Company’s products include stoppers for infusion, antibiotic, lyophilization and diagnostic vials. The Aptar Beauty segment includes operations that sell dispensing systems, drug delivery systems, sealing solutions and services to the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, and active material science solutions markets. The Aptar Closures business serves multiple markets, including food, beverage, personal care, home care, beauty and healthcare. This segment offers food protection business and elastomeric flow-control technology business.