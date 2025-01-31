AptarGroup, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 18.5% Upside Potential

AptarGroup, Inc. with ticker code (ATR) now have 6 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $215.00 and $164.00 with the average target price sitting at $186.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at $157.11 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.5%. The day 50 moving average is $163.10 and the 200 day moving average is $154.13. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 10.52B. The stock price is currently at: $158.13 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,468,571,561 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 31.75, revenue per share of $54.01 and a 7.01% return on assets.

AptarGroup, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of a range of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services. The Company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty and Aptar Closures. Aptar Pharma includes operations that sells dispensing systems and sealing solutions and also manufactures and sells elastomeric primary packaging components. The Company’s products include stoppers for infusion, antibiotic, lyophilization and diagnostic vials. The Aptar Beauty segment includes operations that sell dispensing systems, drug delivery systems, sealing solutions and services to the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, and active material science solutions markets. The Aptar Closures business serves multiple markets, including food, beverage, personal care, home care, beauty and healthcare. This segment offers food protection business and elastomeric flow-control technology business.