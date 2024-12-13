Follow us on:

AppLovin Corporation Share Price Target ‘$322.06’, now -4.8% Downside Potential

Broker Ratings
AppLovin Corporation with ticker code (APP) have now 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $480.00 and $105.00 with the average share target price sitting at $322.06. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $338.21 this indicates there is a potential downside of -4.8%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $234.52 and the 200 day MA is $120.09. The market capitalization for the company is 113.50B. The stock price is currently at: $326.21 USD

The potential market cap would be $108,080,403,285 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 99.15, revenue per share of $12.76 and a 18.38% return on assets.

AppLovin Corporation provides application technology platform, AppLovin. The Company’s software solution provides advanced tools for mobile application developers to develop their businesses by automating and optimizing the marketing and monetization of their applications. The key elements of its solutions are delivered through the AppLovin Core Technologies and AppLovin Software Platform. AppLovin Core Technologies consists of its AXON machine-learning recommendation engine, its App Graph, and its elastic cloud infrastructure. AppLovin Software Platform includes a suite of tools for developers to get their mobile applications discovered and downloaded by the right users, optimize return on marketing spend, and maximize monetization of engagement. AppLovin Software Platform is comprised of solutions, including AppDiscovery, Adjust, MAX and Wurl. Its applications consist of a diversified portfolio of over 350 free-to-play mobile games and cover approximately five gaming genres.

