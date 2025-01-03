AppLovin Corporation – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 4.6% Upside Potential

AppLovin Corporation which can be found using ticker (APP) now have 22 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $480.00 and $105.00 calculating the average target price we see $338.60. Given that the stocks previous close was at $323.83 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 4.6%. The day 50 moving average is $287.90 and the 200 moving average now moves to $139.11. The company has a market cap of 114.70B. The current share price for the company is: $341.78 USD

The potential market cap would be $119,930,078,149 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 104.2, revenue per share of $12.76 and a 18.38% return on assets.

AppLovin Corporation provides application technology platform, AppLovin. The Company’s software solution provides advanced tools for mobile application developers to develop their businesses by automating and optimizing the marketing and monetization of their applications. The key elements of its solutions are delivered through the AppLovin Core Technologies and AppLovin Software Platform. AppLovin Core Technologies consists of its AXON machine-learning recommendation engine, its App Graph, and its elastic cloud infrastructure. AppLovin Software Platform includes a suite of tools for developers to get their mobile applications discovered and downloaded by the right users, optimize return on marketing spend, and maximize monetization of engagement. AppLovin Software Platform is comprised of solutions, including AppDiscovery, Adjust, MAX and Wurl. Its applications consist of a diversified portfolio of over 350 free-to-play mobile games and cover approximately five gaming genres.