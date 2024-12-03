AppLovin Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and -12.9% Downside Potential

AppLovin Corporation which can be found using ticker (APP) now have 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $480.00 and $105.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $293.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at $336.75 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -12.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of $202.13 and the 200 day MA is $109.51. The company has a market capitalization of 114.30B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $340.59 USD

The potential market cap would be $99,577,757,979 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 103.21, revenue per share of $12.76 and a 18.38% return on assets.

AppLovin Corporation provides application technology platform, AppLovin. The Company’s software solution provides advanced tools for mobile application developers to develop their businesses by automating and optimizing the marketing and monetization of their applications. The key elements of its solutions are delivered through the AppLovin Core Technologies and AppLovin Software Platform. AppLovin Core Technologies consists of its AXON machine-learning recommendation engine, its App Graph, and its elastic cloud infrastructure. AppLovin Software Platform includes a suite of tools for developers to get their mobile applications discovered and downloaded by the right users, optimize return on marketing spend, and maximize monetization of engagement. AppLovin Software Platform is comprised of solutions, including AppDiscovery, Adjust, MAX and Wurl. Its applications consist of a diversified portfolio of over 350 free-to-play mobile games and cover approximately five gaming genres.