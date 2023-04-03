Apollo Commercial Real Estate F with 15.04% dividend yield – Consensus ‘Hold’ Rating and 30.4% Potential Upside

Apollo Commercial Real Estate F which can be found using ticker (ARI) now have 3 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 11.5 calculating the average target price we see $11.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at $9.07 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 30.4%. The 50 day MA is $10.99 while the 200 day moving average is $11.12. The market cap for the company is $1,315m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.apolloreit.com

The potential market cap would be $1,715m based on the market consensus.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

The company has a dividend yield of 15.04% with the ex dividend date set at 30-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 5.54, revenue per share of 2.29 and a 2.95% return on assets.