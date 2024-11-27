Apax Global Alpha to invest €28m in UK accountancy business Evelyn Partners

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX), the closed-ended investment company providing access to the Apax Private Equity Funds, has announced that it expects to invest approximately €28m in the accountancy and advisory practice of Evelyn Partners on a look-through basis.

On 25 November 2024, the Apax XI Fund (Apax XI), in which AGA is a limited partner, announced that it had reached a definitive agreement to acquire Evelyn Partners’ accountancy business. The transaction will create a leading standalone UK mid-market accountancy business which, upon completion, will be rebranded S&W, building on the heritage of the Smith & Williamson brand which dates back to 1881. The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions.

Evelyn Partners’ accountancy and advisory practice, which is based in London and serves clients across the UK, offers a range of accountancy services including audit and business outsourcing, business tax, private client tax, and advisory.

Apax has identified the mid-market accountancy and advisory space as the ideal place to invest as increased regulation and conflicts make the Big Four less competitive in servicing the mid-market. Within this market, Apax viewed S&W as the ideal UK platform to back because of its brand heritage, high quality service offering, deep talent pool and it has demonstrated a track record of growth.

The investment thesis is to support the newly branded S&W on its growth journey, cementing its place as a leader in the mid-market space. There is an opportunity to improve its already strong client offering through new go to market strategies, cross-selling and further investment in technology. There is also a meaningful opportunity to unlock strategic M&A in what is a fragmented market.

Note that AGA’s expected investment in S&W is calculated based on the look-through positions of Apax XI’s overall investment in S&W and is translated based on the latest exchange rates available where applicable1.

Apax Global Alpha, whose shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange, provides investors with access to a diversified portfolio of private equity funds advised by Apax as well as a focused portfolio of mostly debt investments. In June 2022, AGA made a commitment of c. $700m to Apax XI2.

Footnotes

Based on GBP/EUR FX rate on 25 November 2024 of 1.1974 AGA’s commitment in Apax XI of c.$700m represents a commitment of $490m in the USD tranche and €198.4.m in the euro tranche.

Notes