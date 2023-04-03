Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA Sponsor – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and .4% Upside Potential

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA Sponsor which can be found using ticker (BUD) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 80 and 59 calculating the average target price we see $66.68. Now with the previous closing price of $66.39 this is indicating there is a potential upside of .4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $60.42 while the 200 day moving average is $55.14. The market capitalization for the company is $132,376m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ab-inbev.com

The potential market cap would be $132,954m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck’s, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.19% with the ex dividend date set at 3-5-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 22.93, revenue per share of 4.79 and a 4.18% return on assets.