Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Anglo American Plc updates on Anglo American Platinum demerger

mining

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) has made significant progress towards its demerger of Anglo American Platinum Limited and notes Anglo American Platinum’s announcement of its results for the year ended 31 December 2024, released this morning.

Anglo American Platinum has announced its final dividend for 2024, and an additional cash dividend, together totaling R16.5 billion (approximately $0.9 billion), which will be payable to all Anglo American Platinum shareholders ahead of the demerger. The payment of the additional cash dividend forms part of Anglo American Platinum’s finalisation of its standalone capital structure. Anglo American is a c.67% shareholder in Anglo American Platinum and therefore expects to receive approximately $0.6 billion from these dividends.

Duncan Wanblad, Chief Executive of Anglo American, said: “We are on a clear timeline towards demerging Anglo American Platinum – the world’s leading PGMs producer – in June, with its primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and an additional listing on the London Stock Exchange. Consistent with our commitment to deliver a responsible demerger, Anglo American intends to retain a 19.9% shareholding in Anglo American Platinum in order to further help manage flowback by reducing the absolute size of the shareholding that will be demerged. Anglo American will no longer have any representation on the Anglo American Platinum board post demerger and we intend to exit our residual shareholding responsibly over time, and subject to customary lock-up arrangements.”

Anglo American intends to seek shareholder approval for the demerger of Anglo American Platinum at the time of Anglo American’s Annual General Meeting on 30 April 2025, subject to governance and regulatory approvals.

Anglo American Platinum will be de-consolidated from Anglo American following the demerger. As at 31 December 2024, Anglo American Platinum had approximately $0.9 billion of net cash, including the customer prepayment of approximately $0.6 billion.

Anglo American Platinum reported adjusted EBITDA for 2024 of R19.8 billion (audited), equivalent to approximately $1.1 billion. Below is a reconciliation of Anglo American Platinum’s adjusted EBITDA to its contribution to Anglo American’s underlying EBITDA:

US$ billion 2024
Anglo American Platinum Limited reported adjusted EBITDA(1)~1.1
Adjustments for:-       corporate cost allocation-       other reconciling items  ~(0.1)~0.1
Contribution to Anglo American underlying EBITDA (not audited) ~1.1

(1)        Adjusted EBITDA as disclosed in Anglo American Platinum Limited’s annual report, is defined as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation adjusted to exclude scrapping of assets and the related insurance claim income, profit / (loss) on sale of assets and remeasurements of loans and receivables.

Anglo American Platinum’s results for the year ended 31 December 2024 are available via the following website link: www.angloamericanplatinum.com/investors/financial-results-centre.

Anglo American will report results for the year ended 31 December 2024 on 20 February 2025. 

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Anglo American plc -14.6% potential downside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Anglo American

    Anglo American Plc completes sale of its 33.3% minority interest in Jellinbah

    Anglo American completes sale of its 33.3% stake in Jellinbah Group to Zashvin Pty Ltd, strengthening its balance sheet with US$1 billion.
    Anglo American

    Anglo American completes deal to add Serpentina iron ore resource at Minas-Rio

    Anglo American completes its integration of Vale's Serpentina iron ore into the Minas-Rio project, enhancing premium iron ore production in Brazil.
    Broker Ratings

    Anglo American plc -13.3% potential downside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Anglo American

    Anglo American sells steelmaking coal business to Peabody for $4.9 billion

    Anglo American has entered agreements to sell its steelmaking coal business to Peabody Energy for up to $4.9 billion, streamlining its portfolio.
    Broker Ratings

    Anglo American plc -6.0% potential downside indicated by Berenberg Bank

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.