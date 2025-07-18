AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) Stock Analysis: Potential 79.25% Upside with Strategic Growth in Medical Devices

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) has recently caught the attention of investors with a compelling 79.25% potential upside, as indicated by the average target price from analysts. Operating in the healthcare sector as a key player in the medical instruments and supplies industry, AngioDynamics is not just another name on the market; it’s a company poised for strategic growth, despite its current challenges.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Latham, New York, AngioDynamics specializes in designing, manufacturing, and selling innovative medical devices for treating peripheral vascular disease, oncology, and surgical conditions both domestically and internationally. Noteworthy products include the Auryon Atherectomy system and the AlphaVac mechanical thrombectomy system, which demonstrate the company’s commitment to advancing medical technology.

Currently trading at $8.74, AngioDynamics’ stock has experienced a modest increase of 0.02% recently. However, this price is at the lower end of its 52-week range of $5.88 to $12.94, suggesting room for potential growth. The stock’s technical indicators reveal a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17, while the RSI stands at 55.70, indicating that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at this time.

Investors should be cautious about several financial metrics. The company has reported a revenue contraction of 4.20% and a negative EPS of -0.83, highlighting profitability challenges. Furthermore, AngioDynamics’ return on equity is notably low at -20.46%, and it has reported a significant negative free cash flow of -$7,379,250, indicating liquidity issues that could impact future operations.

Despite these drawbacks, AngioDynamics benefits from optimistic analyst ratings, with three buy ratings and no hold or sell recommendations. The target price range of $15.00 to $16.00 provides a promising outlook for investors considering a stake in the medical device sector. The absence of a current P/E ratio and a negative forward P/E of -38.56 reflect the company’s current earnings challenges, yet they also suggest potential for a turnaround if strategic initiatives take hold.

Moreover, AngioDynamics’ ability to innovate and expand its product line could be a game-changer. Their NanoKnife IRE Ablation System and VenaCure EVLT system represent cutting-edge solutions that could gain traction in the market, driving future revenue and profitability.

While AngioDynamics does not currently offer a dividend, which might deter income-focused investors, those looking for growth opportunities in the medical technology space may find the company’s strategic initiatives and product innovations attractive. The market cap of $354.91 million positions AngioDynamics as a small-cap company with room to grow, especially if it successfully addresses its current financial hurdles.

For investors willing to take on some risk, AngioDynamics presents an intriguing opportunity. By focusing on the development of innovative medical devices and expanding its footprint in the healthcare industry, the company could potentially capitalize on future growth trends, offering a significant upside for those with a long-term perspective.