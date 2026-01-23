AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) Stock Analysis: Exploring an 81.88% Potential Upside

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a key player in the medical technology sector, has caught the eye of investors with its compelling growth potential. With a market capitalization of $438.14 million, this New York-based company specializes in designing, manufacturing, and selling medical devices that treat peripheral vascular disease, oncology, and surgical needs.

The current stock price of AngioDynamics stands at $10.63, with a modest price change of just 0.06 (0.01%) recently. Despite a challenging market environment, the stock has traded between $8.37 and $13.64 over the past year. However, it is the projected potential upside of 81.88%, reflected in the average analyst target price of $19.33, that is particularly striking. This projection stems from a consensus of three buy ratings and zero holds or sells, suggesting a strong belief in the company’s future performance.

Despite the optimistic outlook, AngioDynamics faces several valuation challenges. The forward P/E ratio is notably negative at -96.64, and several common valuation metrics, such as the PEG ratio and Price/Book, are not available. This is indicative of the company’s current struggle with profitability, as evidenced by its negative EPS of -0.67 and a return on equity of -15.26%.

However, there are bright spots in the company’s financial metrics. AngioDynamics has demonstrated a revenue growth of 9.00%, a positive sign amidst the broader healthcare landscape. Moreover, the company reported a positive free cash flow of $300,625, a crucial indicator of its ability to finance operations without relying on external funding.

The technical indicators present a mixed picture. The 50-day moving average is $12.27, above the current stock price, signaling potential bearish sentiment in the short term. However, the stock is trading at its 200-day moving average, suggesting a possible stabilization. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 17.38 indicates that the stock is in oversold territory, which might appeal to investors looking for a potential rebound opportunity. Additionally, the MACD and signal line are both negative, possibly pointing towards short-term downward momentum.

AngioDynamics’ product lineup, which includes the Auryon Atherectomy system and AlphaVac mechanical thrombectomy system, showcases its commitment to innovation in medical technology. These products, alongside others like the NanoKnife IRE Ablation System and VenaCure EVLT system, position the company to leverage growth opportunities in the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and oncology.

For investors, AngioDynamics represents a potentially risky yet rewarding opportunity. The company’s strategic focus on developing advanced medical technologies positions it well for future growth. However, the current financial metrics and technical indicators suggest that caution is warranted. Investors should weigh the potential upside against the inherent risks in the volatile healthcare sector. As always, thorough due diligence is essential before making any investment decisions.