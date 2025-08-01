Follow us on:

AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) Stock Analysis: Exploring a 105.98% Potential Upside Amidst Steady Revenue Growth

Broker Ratings

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a prominent player in the healthcare sector with a specialization in medical instruments and supplies, is making waves with its remarkable growth potential. Despite current challenges, analysts are optimistic about the company’s future, with a consensus target price indicating a staggering potential upside of 105.98%.

**A Closer Look at the Fundamentals**

AngioDynamics, headquartered in Latham, New York, boasts a market capitalization of $360.02 million. The company’s current stock price stands at $8.86, slightly down by 0.01% recently. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has fluctuated between $5.88 and $12.94, showcasing the volatility and potential for gains in this dynamic sector.

Despite its lack of profitability, as evidenced by a negative EPS of -0.83 and an absence of a trailing P/E ratio, AngioDynamics is demonstrating impressive revenue growth at a rate of 12.90%. This is a key indicator of the company’s robust business operations and its ability to capture a growing market share in the medical technology industry.

**Valuation and Financial Performance**

AngioDynamics’ valuation metrics reveal a complex picture. With a forward P/E ratio of -98.44, the company is not currently profitable, which may raise concerns for some investors. However, this is not uncommon in the healthcare sector, where research and development expenses can be substantial as companies innovate and expand their product pipelines.

Revenue growth notwithstanding, the company’s free cash flow is negative at -$3,501,750, and its return on equity is -17.50%, pointing to the need for strategic improvements in operational efficiency and cost management.

**Analyst Confidence and Target Prices**

Investor sentiment around AngioDynamics is notably bullish, with all three ratings from analysts being “Buy.” The target price range is set between $16.00 and $24.00, with an average target of $18.25. This reflects strong confidence in the company’s future prospects, potentially driven by its innovative product offerings such as the Auryon Atherectomy system and NanoKnife IRE Ablation System.

**Technical Indicators Offer Mixed Signals**

From a technical standpoint, the stock’s 50-day and 200-day moving averages are $9.78 and $9.29, respectively, suggesting it is currently trading below both short-term and long-term averages. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 46.85 is hovering near the neutral 50 mark, indicating neither overbought nor oversold conditions at present. Meanwhile, the MACD and Signal Line, both negative, suggest a cautious approach.

**Product Innovation Drives Growth**

AngioDynamics’ diverse product portfolio is a significant driver of its growth potential. The company’s offerings in thrombus management, such as the AlphaVac mechanical thrombectomy system and AngioVac venous drainage cannula, are critical in addressing unmet medical needs. Additionally, the NanoKnife IRE Ablation System provides a non-thermal alternative for soft tissue ablation, potentially expanding its market reach.

As AngioDynamics continues to innovate and expand its market presence, the company’s focus on addressing complex medical conditions with state-of-the-art technology positions it well for future growth. Investors should weigh the potential rewards against the inherent risks, particularly given the company’s current financial performance.

For those willing to embrace the uncertainty, AngioDynamics presents a compelling investment opportunity with its significant upside potential and ongoing commitment to medical innovation.

