AMTE Power’s new CEO Alan Hollis effective today

Amte Power

AMTE Power plc (LON:AMTE) has confirmed, following the announcement on Tuesday 6 September regarding the appointment of Alan Hollis to the Board of AMTE Power, that in line with that announcement, Alan today assumes the role and full responsibilities of Chief Executive Officer.

Alan Hollis has a 20 year public company track record of developing and executing profitable growth strategies within engineering and manufacturing businesses with turnovers ranging from £4m-£200m.

As previously announced, Kevin Brundish today becomes Strategy Director and remains a member of the Board. His focus will be to continue developing AMTE Power’s high performance battery cells in addition to the Company’s customer, supplier and Government relationships.

