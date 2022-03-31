Twitter
AMTE Power board members increase stake in company

Amte Power plc

AMTE Power Plc (LON:AMTE), a developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion and sodium-ion battery cells for specialist markets, stated today that it was notified on 30 March 2022 that the following PDMR dealings took place:

NamePositionShares PurchasedVolume-Weighted Average PriceDate of TradePost-Transaction Shareholding
Kevin BrundishChief Executive Officer5,000 ordinary shares83 pence per share30 Mar 20221,985,940 ordinary shares
James HobsonChief Financial Officer5,000 ordinary shares79 pence per share29 Mar 20225,000 ordinary shares
David MorganNon-Executive Chairman10,000 ordinary shares80 pence per share28 Mar 2022296,715 ordinary shares
Adam ParkNon-Executive Director6,250 ordinary shares80 pence per share28 Mar 202231,513 ordinary shares
John ThursoNon-Executive Director5,000 ordinary shares86 pence per share28 Mar 20225,000 ordinary shares
Alyson LevettNon-Executive Director6,261 ordinary shares80 pence per share29 Mar 20226,261 ordinary shares

AMTE Power was founded in 2013 and is a leading developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion and sodium-ion battery cells for specialist markets. In March 2021, the Company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, making the Company the only listed UK battery manufacturer. The Company is focused on launching a series of next generation battery cells based on new chemistries and cell structures that are designed to solve key problems in power delivery, energy performance and safety. These new products are targeted at a range of specialist markets including the automotive industry, oil and gas market and energy storage sector. AMTE’s purpose-built cell manufacturing facility in Thurso, Scotland has the second largest cell manufacturing capacity in the UK and the Company also has a product development team based in Oxford. 

Useful links

