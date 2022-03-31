AMTE Power board members increase stake in company

AMTE Power Plc (LON:AMTE), a developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion and sodium-ion battery cells for specialist markets, stated today that it was notified on 30 March 2022 that the following PDMR dealings took place:

Name Position Shares Purchased Volume-Weighted Average Price Date of Trade Post-Transaction Shareholding Kevin Brundish Chief Executive Officer 5,000 ordinary shares 83 pence per share 30 Mar 2022 1,985,940 ordinary shares James Hobson Chief Financial Officer 5,000 ordinary shares 79 pence per share 29 Mar 2022 5,000 ordinary shares David Morgan Non-Executive Chairman 10,000 ordinary shares 80 pence per share 28 Mar 2022 296,715 ordinary shares Adam Park Non-Executive Director 6,250 ordinary shares 80 pence per share 28 Mar 2022 31,513 ordinary shares John Thurso Non-Executive Director 5,000 ordinary shares 86 pence per share 28 Mar 2022 5,000 ordinary shares Alyson Levett Non-Executive Director 6,261 ordinary shares 80 pence per share 29 Mar 2022 6,261 ordinary shares

AMTE Power was founded in 2013 and is a leading developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion and sodium-ion battery cells for specialist markets. In March 2021, the Company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, making the Company the only listed UK battery manufacturer. The Company is focused on launching a series of next generation battery cells based on new chemistries and cell structures that are designed to solve key problems in power delivery, energy performance and safety. These new products are targeted at a range of specialist markets including the automotive industry, oil and gas market and energy storage sector. AMTE’s purpose-built cell manufacturing facility in Thurso, Scotland has the second largest cell manufacturing capacity in the UK and the Company also has a product development team based in Oxford.