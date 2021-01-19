Amino Technologies appoint industry leader Steve Oetegenn to the board

Amino Technologies plc (LON:AMO), a software-led global media technology company that delivers modern TV experiences, has announced that Steve Oetegenn has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Group, effective from today.

Steve Oetegenn is an industry leader in the online video, pay TV and digital security sectors, with over 30 years’ experience, who brings deep expertise of the interplay between software and media. Across his career, Steve has worked with global pay TV providers, government agencies, global banks, Fortune 500 companies and Hollywood studios.

From 2014 to 2020 Steve was President of Verimatrix, a provider of revenue security solutions to the pay TV and on-line video industry. Under Steve’s stewardship Verimatrix was acquired in 2019 for a total consideration of $145 million by Inside Secure. Steve’s previous roles include COO of MediaSec Technologies LLC, a pioneer and leader in the field of digital watermarking, and COO of Argus Systems Group, a leading provider of Internet server security software. Steve was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2020 annual VideoTech Innovation Awards program.

Steve Oetegenn, said:

“Amino Technologies is at a pivotal moment in its development as it pursues software-led growth to address the convergence of the Pay TV and streaming markets. Amino has an ambitious and innovative team with a great culture that I am excited to become a part of. I’ve seen the global Pay TV and streaming sector grow significantly during my years in the industry, and Amino is ideally placed to take advantage of the evolving market opportunity in front of it. I’m looking forward to joining the rest of the Board in accelerating Amino’s growth and delivering on its strategy.”