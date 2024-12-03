Amgen Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 16.1% Upside Potential

Amgen Inc. with ticker code (AMGN) now have 26 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $405.00 and $195.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $328.39. Now with the previous closing price of $282.87 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 16.1%. The 50 day MA is $311.33 and the 200 day moving average is $305.69. The company has a market cap of 149.49B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $278.10 USD

The potential market cap would be $173,544,232,493 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 35.47, revenue per share of $60.64 and a 4.6% return on assets.

Amgen Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. The Company’s marketed products portfolio includes Aranesp, ENBREL, Prolia (denosumab), Neulasta (pegfilgrastim), Otezla, XGEVA, Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa), KYPROLIS, Repatha (evolocumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Vectibix (panitumumab), MVASI (bevacizumab-awwb), Parsabiv (etelcalcetide), EPOGEN (epoetin alfa), KANJINTI (trastuzumab-anns), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), Aimovig (erenumab-aooe), EVENITY (romosozumab-aqqg), AMGEVITATM (adalimumab), Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet), NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec), Corlanor (ivabradine) and AVSOLA (infliximab-axxq), Evenity, LumaKras, Nplate, XGeva, and others. The Company focuses on human therapeutics for the treatment of serious illness in the areas of inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience.