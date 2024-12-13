Amgen Inc. Share Price Target ‘$325.35’, now 19.0% Upside Potential

Amgen Inc. with ticker code (AMGN) now have 26 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $405.00 and $195.00 with the average share target price sitting at $325.35. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $273.41 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 19.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $304.67 while the 200 day moving average is $305.39. The market cap for the company is 147.32B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $274.06 USD

The potential market cap would be $175,303,372,081 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 34.96, revenue per share of $60.64 and a 4.6% return on assets.

Amgen Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. The Company’s marketed products portfolio includes Aranesp, ENBREL, Prolia (denosumab), Neulasta (pegfilgrastim), Otezla, XGEVA, Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa), KYPROLIS, Repatha (evolocumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Vectibix (panitumumab), MVASI (bevacizumab-awwb), Parsabiv (etelcalcetide), EPOGEN (epoetin alfa), KANJINTI (trastuzumab-anns), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), Aimovig (erenumab-aooe), EVENITY (romosozumab-aqqg), AMGEVITATM (adalimumab), Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet), NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec), Corlanor (ivabradine) and AVSOLA (infliximab-axxq), Evenity, LumaKras, Nplate, XGeva, and others. The Company focuses on human therapeutics for the treatment of serious illness in the areas of inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience.