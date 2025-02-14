Amgen Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 7.3% Upside Potential

Amgen Inc. which can be found using ticker (AMGN) now have 26 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $389.00 and $195.00 with the average target price sitting at $316.70. Given that the stocks previous close was at $295.06 this indicates there is a potential upside of 7.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of $274.70 and the 200 day moving average is $305.62. The company has a market cap of 159.63B. The current share price for the company is: $296.97 USD

The potential market cap would be $171,337,859,429 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 39.23, revenue per share of $60.64 and a 4.6% return on assets.

Amgen Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. The Company’s marketed products portfolio includes Aranesp, ENBREL, Prolia (denosumab), Neulasta (pegfilgrastim), Otezla, XGEVA, Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa), KYPROLIS, Repatha (evolocumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Vectibix (panitumumab), MVASI (bevacizumab-awwb), Parsabiv (etelcalcetide), EPOGEN (epoetin alfa), KANJINTI (trastuzumab-anns), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), Aimovig (erenumab-aooe), EVENITY (romosozumab-aqqg), AMGEVITATM (adalimumab), Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet), NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec), Corlanor (ivabradine) and AVSOLA (infliximab-axxq), Evenity, LumaKras, Nplate, XGeva, and others. The Company focuses on human therapeutics for the treatment of serious illness in the areas of inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience.