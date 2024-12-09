Amgen Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 19.7% Upside Potential

Amgen Inc. with ticker code (AMGN) have now 26 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $405.00 and $195.00 calculating the average target price we see $328.39. Given that the stocks previous close was at $274.33 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 19.7%. The day 50 moving average is $307.43 and the 200 day MA is $305.53. The market cap for the company is 146.52B. Currently the stock stands at: $272.58 USD

The potential market cap would be $175,394,811,713 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 34.86, revenue per share of $60.64 and a 4.6% return on assets.

Amgen Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. The Company’s marketed products portfolio includes Aranesp, ENBREL, Prolia (denosumab), Neulasta (pegfilgrastim), Otezla, XGEVA, Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa), KYPROLIS, Repatha (evolocumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Vectibix (panitumumab), MVASI (bevacizumab-awwb), Parsabiv (etelcalcetide), EPOGEN (epoetin alfa), KANJINTI (trastuzumab-anns), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), Aimovig (erenumab-aooe), EVENITY (romosozumab-aqqg), AMGEVITATM (adalimumab), Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet), NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec), Corlanor (ivabradine) and AVSOLA (infliximab-axxq), Evenity, LumaKras, Nplate, XGeva, and others. The Company focuses on human therapeutics for the treatment of serious illness in the areas of inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience.