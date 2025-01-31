Amgen Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 12.2% Upside Potential

Amgen Inc. which can be found using ticker (AMGN) have now 26 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $405.00 and $195.00 with the average target price sitting at $316.04. Given that the stocks previous close was at $281.68 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 12.2%. The 50 day MA is $273.05 and the 200 day MA is $304.23. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 152.67B. The stock price is currently at: $284.02 USD

The potential market cap would be $171,295,678,799 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 36.23, revenue per share of $60.64 and a 4.6% return on assets.

Amgen Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. The Company’s marketed products portfolio includes Aranesp, ENBREL, Prolia (denosumab), Neulasta (pegfilgrastim), Otezla, XGEVA, Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa), KYPROLIS, Repatha (evolocumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Vectibix (panitumumab), MVASI (bevacizumab-awwb), Parsabiv (etelcalcetide), EPOGEN (epoetin alfa), KANJINTI (trastuzumab-anns), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), Aimovig (erenumab-aooe), EVENITY (romosozumab-aqqg), AMGEVITATM (adalimumab), Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet), NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec), Corlanor (ivabradine) and AVSOLA (infliximab-axxq), Evenity, LumaKras, Nplate, XGeva, and others. The Company focuses on human therapeutics for the treatment of serious illness in the areas of inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience.