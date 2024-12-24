Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$28.30’, now 31.8% Upside Potential

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. with ticker code (COLD) now have 15 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $31.50 and $22.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $28.30. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $21.48 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 31.8%. The day 50 moving average is $24.05 while the 200 day moving average is $25.85. The company has a market capitalization of 6.07B. The current share price for the company is: $21.27 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,993,933,906 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $9.42 and a 1.79% return on assets.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the ownership, operation and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. The Company is organized as a self-administered and self-managed REIT. It operates through three segments: Warehouse, Third-party managed and Transportation. The Company operates a global network of approximately 249 temperature-controlled warehouses encompassing approximately 1.5 billion cubic feet, with 202 warehouses in North America, 27 in Europe, 18 warehouses in Asia-Pacific, and two warehouses in South America. In addition, it holds three minority interests in South American joint ventures; one with SuperFrio, which owns or operates 38 temperature-controlled warehouses in Brazil; one with Comfrio, which owns or operates 28 temperature-controlled warehouses in Brazil; and one with the LATAM JV, which owns one temperature-controlled warehouse in Chile.