Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$28.23’, now 30.6% Upside Potential

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the ownership, operation and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. The Company is organized as a self-administered and self-managed REIT. It operates through three segments: Warehouse, Third-party managed and Transportation. The Company operates a global network of approximately 249 temperature-controlled warehouses encompassing approximately 1.5 billion cubic feet, with 202 warehouses in North America, 27 in Europe, 18 warehouses in Asia-Pacific, and two warehouses in South America. In addition, it holds three minority interests in South American joint ventures; one with SuperFrio, which owns or operates 38 temperature-controlled warehouses in Brazil; one with Comfrio, which owns or operates 28 temperature-controlled warehouses in Brazil; and one with the LATAM JV, which owns one temperature-controlled warehouse in Chile.