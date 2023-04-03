Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

American Eagle Outfitters – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 22.9% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

American Eagle Outfitters with ticker code (AEO) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 12 and has a mean target at $16.18. Now with the previous closing price of $13.17 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 22.9%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $14.55 while the 200 day moving average is $12.97. The company has a market cap of $2,628m. Find out more information at: https://www.aeo-inc.com

The potential market cap would be $3,229m based on the market consensus.

American Eagle Outfitters operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections. It also offers menswear products under the Todd Snyder New York brand; and fashion clothing and accessories under the Unsubscribed brand. The company sells its products through retail stores; digital channels, such as www.ae.com, www.aerie.com, www.toddsnyder.com, and www.unsubscribed.com; and applications. American Eagle Outfitters was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.98% with the ex dividend date set at 5-4-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 21, revenue per share of 27.45 and a 4.75% return on assets.

