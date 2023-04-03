Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Alteryx – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 38.3% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Alteryx which can be found using ticker (AYX) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 95 and 65 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $78.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at $56.50 this indicates there is a potential upside of 38.3%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $60.33 and the 200 moving average now moves to $54.60. The market cap for the company is $4,091m. Find out more information at: https://www.alteryx.com

The potential market cap would be $5,657m based on the market consensus.

Alteryx operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company’s analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers. Its analytics platform comprises Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a web-based environment; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, an automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing product; and Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform. The company’s platform also offers cloud-native products comprising Alteryx Designer Cloud, a browser-based version of Alteryx Designer product; Alteryx Machine Learning, an automated machine learning product to build, validate, iterate, and explore machine learning models; and Alteryx Auto Insights, an analytics solution that automates insights for business users. In addition, it provides technical support, instruction, and customer services. It serves retail, food services, consumer products, telecom and cable, media and entertainment, professional services, financial services, energy and utilities, public sector, manufacturing, travel and hospitality, healthcare and insurance, and technology industries. Alteryx was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

