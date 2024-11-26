Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Alphawave Semi partners with Rebellions for high-performance AI chiplet solutions

Alpahwave IP Group
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Alphawave IP Group Plc (LON:AWE), Alphawave Semi, a global leader in high-speed connectivity and compute silicon for the world’s technology infrastructure, has announced that South Korean AI chip firm Rebellions Inc.  has selected Alphawave Semi’s multiprotocol I/O Connectivity Chiplets for their next-generation product REBEL. This collaboration will enable Rebellions to deliver unprecedented bandwidth for its chiplet-based compute accelerator SoC.

Rebellions’ composable AI accelerator, designed for Generative AI workloads in AI and hyperscale data centers, will leverage industry-leading connectivity from Alphawave Semi and their expertise in interoperable connectivity IP, custom silicon design, and chiplets will enable a faster path from specification to composable silicon, accelerating time to market.

Alphawave Semi’s Advanced I/O chiplet integrates its PCIe 6.0, CXL 3.1, and Ethernet subsystems with UCIe 2.0 die-to-die connectivity, delivering a versatile multi-rate, multi-protocol solution for Network Processing Unit (NPU) connectivity. This provides Rebellions with a low-risk, accelerated development timeline, which enables rapid deployments for hyperscale data centers, thanks to the silicon-proven functionality and performance of Alphawave Semi’s flexible solutions.

Alphawave Semi’s UCIe subsystem solution serves as the foundation for Rebellions’ REBEL -based chiplet derivatives, enabling high-density, power-efficient die-to-die communication. Leveraging Alphawave Semi’s technology, the REBEL series includes REBEL-I/O, enhancing I/O connectivity with the latest Ethernet and PCIe standards via UCIe 2.0-enabled chiplets.

“Alphawave Semi offers the highest-performance connectivity IPs in the industry, but what truly influenced our decision was their leadership in customizable chiplet-based designs,” said Jinwook Oh, the CTO of Rebellions. “They have demonstrated expertise in both high-speed connectivity and interoperable chiplet architectures, delivering to the industry not just proven IP but also standard chiplet products. This foundation enables us to deliver scalable, AI workload optimized, chiplet based family. As the first startup to integrate a chiplet and I/O die architecture, we will continue to lead in chiplet-based innovation.”

“Rebellions’ roadmap showcases their commitment to driving innovation and pushing the boundaries of performance in the industry,” said Mohit Gupta, Alphawave Semi’s SVP and GM, Custom Silicon and IP, of Alphawave Semi. “By embracing a chiplet approach, they are not only accelerating development timelines but also ensuring flexibility to address the diverse demands of AI workloads.”

Rebellions announced that REBEL will be deployed as modular building blocks, scalable from single cards to full racks. The company claims the Rebellions’ chiplets demonstrates remarkable gains in energy efficiency in running prominent models compared to incumbent solutions.

In June 2024, Alphawave Semi announced the tape-out of AlphaCHIP1600-IO, the industry’s first multi-protocol I/O chiplet, which combined PCIe, CXL, Ethernet and UCIe on a single chiplet.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Alpahwave IP Group

Alphawave Semi reports fourth consecutive quarter of bookings above US$100m

Alphawave Semi hits a record of over $100m in quarterly bookings, showcasing its leadership in high-speed connectivity and strategic design wins for 2024.
Alpahwave IP Group

Alphawave Semi H2 revenue and adjusted EBITDA to increase significantly

Alpahwave IP Group

Alphawave Semi to host online presentation and Q&A session, following interim results

Alpahwave IP Group

Alphawave Semi AGM to be held on Monday 23 September 2024

Alpahwave IP Group

Alphawave Semi reports third consecutive quarter of bookings above $100m

Alphawave Semi

Alphawave Semi and Arm collaborate on advanced compute chiplet

Alphawave Semi partners with Arm to develop an advanced compute chiplet for AI/ML, HPC, data center, and 5G/6G networking applications.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.