Alphawave Semi partners with Rebellions for high-performance AI chiplet solutions

Alphawave IP Group Plc (LON:AWE), Alphawave Semi, a global leader in high-speed connectivity and compute silicon for the world’s technology infrastructure, has announced that South Korean AI chip firm Rebellions Inc. has selected Alphawave Semi’s multiprotocol I/O Connectivity Chiplets for their next-generation product REBEL. This collaboration will enable Rebellions to deliver unprecedented bandwidth for its chiplet-based compute accelerator SoC.

Rebellions’ composable AI accelerator, designed for Generative AI workloads in AI and hyperscale data centers, will leverage industry-leading connectivity from Alphawave Semi and their expertise in interoperable connectivity IP, custom silicon design, and chiplets will enable a faster path from specification to composable silicon, accelerating time to market.

Alphawave Semi’s Advanced I/O chiplet integrates its PCIe 6.0, CXL 3.1, and Ethernet subsystems with UCIe 2.0 die-to-die connectivity, delivering a versatile multi-rate, multi-protocol solution for Network Processing Unit (NPU) connectivity. This provides Rebellions with a low-risk, accelerated development timeline, which enables rapid deployments for hyperscale data centers, thanks to the silicon-proven functionality and performance of Alphawave Semi’s flexible solutions.

Alphawave Semi’s UCIe subsystem solution serves as the foundation for Rebellions’ REBEL -based chiplet derivatives, enabling high-density, power-efficient die-to-die communication. Leveraging Alphawave Semi’s technology, the REBEL series includes REBEL-I/O, enhancing I/O connectivity with the latest Ethernet and PCIe standards via UCIe 2.0-enabled chiplets.

“Alphawave Semi offers the highest-performance connectivity IPs in the industry, but what truly influenced our decision was their leadership in customizable chiplet-based designs,” said Jinwook Oh, the CTO of Rebellions. “They have demonstrated expertise in both high-speed connectivity and interoperable chiplet architectures, delivering to the industry not just proven IP but also standard chiplet products. This foundation enables us to deliver scalable, AI workload optimized, chiplet based family. As the first startup to integrate a chiplet and I/O die architecture, we will continue to lead in chiplet-based innovation.”

“Rebellions’ roadmap showcases their commitment to driving innovation and pushing the boundaries of performance in the industry,” said Mohit Gupta, Alphawave Semi’s SVP and GM, Custom Silicon and IP, of Alphawave Semi. “By embracing a chiplet approach, they are not only accelerating development timelines but also ensuring flexibility to address the diverse demands of AI workloads.”

Rebellions announced that REBEL will be deployed as modular building blocks, scalable from single cards to full racks. The company claims the Rebellions’ chiplets demonstrates remarkable gains in energy efficiency in running prominent models compared to incumbent solutions.



In June 2024, Alphawave Semi announced the tape-out of AlphaCHIP1600-IO, the industry’s first multi-protocol I/O chiplet, which combined PCIe, CXL, Ethernet and UCIe on a single chiplet.