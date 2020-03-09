Allergy Therapeutics plc Consistent first-half revenue growth

Allergy Therapeutics PLC (LON:AGY) is a long-established specialist in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of allergies. Pollinex Quattro (PQ) is an ultra-short course subcutaneous allergy immunotherapy (AIT) platform, which continues to make strong market share gains in a competitive environment. Several products using the PQ platform are in late-stage development, with the aim of moving them to full registration under new regulatory frameworks in both the EU and the US. AGY has just announced another solid operating performance driven by top-line growth in its traditionally strong first half, with associated positive cashflow.

The risks inherent to subjective clinical trial outcomes were clear with the Phase III Birch trial results. However, AGY includes objective secondary endpoints of protective immunity in trials, and is in discussion with EU regulators to ensure robust protocols that support global registration plans going forward. Investment summary: Over the past year, we have highlighted consistently that Allergy Therapeutics is at an exciting juncture. While continuing to invest in its profitable European SCIT business, it is leading the race to have its SCIT products fully approved and regulated as biologicals in the US. Despite this, the current EV/sales appears too low for a company with a long and profitable product history, and well below the multiples commanded by direct competitors.

