AFC Energy to Present AlkaMem® at Prestigious Fraunhofer Society Advanced Alkaline Electrolysis Conference

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC), a leading provider of hydrogen power generation, has announced that it has been invited to present its AlkaMem® anion exchange membrane technology to industry at the prestigious Fraunhofer Society on 1st October 2020.

Germany’s Fraunhofer Society is regarded by many as the world’s leading applied research organisation and is hosting its third Advanced Alkaline Electrolysis conference this week where AFC Energy’s AlkaMem® membrane technology, originally designed for its proprietary high energy density fuel cells systems, will be presented in the context of Alkaline Water Electrolysis and green hydrogen generation.

With the EU electrolysis market expected to reach 40GW by 2030, there is now significant growth potential in this market with alkaline water electrolysers expected to deliver a larger percentage of the overall project demand.

AFC Energy’s AlkaMem® membrane is already being provided to several industrial and academic institutions in Europe under material supply agreements for trials within the field of Alkaline Water Electrolysis with excellent results obtained to date.

The presentation will provide an update on membrane performance, scale up, and use cases within the Alkaline Water Electrolyser industry.

