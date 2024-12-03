Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 23.7% Upside Potential

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. which can be found using ticker (WMS) now have 8 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $184.00 and $135.00 with the average target price sitting at $167.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at $135.13 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 23.7%. The day 50 moving average is $147.22 and the 200 day MA is $158.67. The market capitalization for the company is 10.39B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $134.00 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,849,859,211 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 21.34, revenue per share of $37.53 and a 13.26% return on assets.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing water management solutions for the stormwater and onsite septic wastewater industries, which provides superior drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces. The Company’s segments include Pipe, International, Infiltrator and Allied Products & Other. Its Pipe segment manufactures and markets performance thermoplastic corrugated pipe throughout the United States. Its Infiltrator is engaged in providing plastic leach field chambers and systems, septic tanks and accessories, primarily for use in residential applications. International segment manufactures and markets products in regions outside of the United States, with owned facilities in Canada and those markets serviced through its joint ventures in Mexico and South America. The Company’s Allied Products & Other segment offers adjacent technologies to its core Pipe offering, presenting a complete drainage solution for its clients and customers.