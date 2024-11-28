Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$44.00’, now .4% Upside Potential

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. with ticker code (AAP) have now 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $66.00 and $17.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $44.00. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $43.84 this indicates there is a potential upside of .4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $39.16 while the 200 day moving average is $59.12. The company has a market cap of 2.65B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $44.44 USD

The potential market cap would be $2,664,289,542 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 56.25, revenue per share of $189.36 and a 0.25% return on assets.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is an automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America, serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself (DIY) customers. Its stores and branches offer a selection of brand names, original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and brand-owned automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy-duty trucks. It operates approximately 4,770 stores and 316 branches within the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The Company operates through four trade names: Advance Auto Parts, Autopart International, Carquest, and Worldpac. Its Advance Auto Parts focus on both professional and DIY customers. The stores carry a variety of products serving aftermarket auto part needs for both domestic and import vehicles. Its Autopart International operates in the North-eastern and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.