Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$44.00’, now 13.7% Upside Potential

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. which can be found using ticker (AAP) have now 20 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $66.00 and $17.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $44.00. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $38.69 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 13.7%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $39.02 and the 200 moving average now moves to $59.43. The market capitalization for the company is 2.44B. The stock price is currently at: $40.79 USD

The potential market cap would be $2,770,976,898 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 51.63, revenue per share of $189.36 and a 0.25% return on assets.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is an automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America, serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself (DIY) customers. Its stores and branches offer a selection of brand names, original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and brand-owned automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy-duty trucks. It operates approximately 4,770 stores and 316 branches within the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The Company operates through four trade names: Advance Auto Parts, Autopart International, Carquest, and Worldpac. Its Advance Auto Parts focus on both professional and DIY customers. The stores carry a variety of products serving aftermarket auto part needs for both domestic and import vehicles. Its Autopart International operates in the North-eastern and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.