Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$44.00’, now -3.4% Downside Potential

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. with ticker code (AAP) now have 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $66.00 and $17.00 and has a mean share price target at $44.00. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $45.54 this would imply there is a potential downside of -3.4%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $39.89 and the 200 day MA is $58.30. The company has a market cap of 2.72B. Currently the stock stands at: $44.04 USD

The potential market cap would be $2,628,320,093 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 55.75, revenue per share of $189.36 and a 0.25% return on assets.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is an automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America, serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself (DIY) customers. Its stores and branches offer a selection of brand names, original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and brand-owned automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy-duty trucks. It operates approximately 4,770 stores and 316 branches within the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The Company operates through four trade names: Advance Auto Parts, Autopart International, Carquest, and Worldpac. Its Advance Auto Parts focus on both professional and DIY customers. The stores carry a variety of products serving aftermarket auto part needs for both domestic and import vehicles. Its Autopart International operates in the North-eastern and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.