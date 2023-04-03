ADT Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 42.0% Upside Potential

ADT Inc. which can be found using ticker (ADT) now have 6 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 13 and 8 and has a mean target at $10.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at $7.16 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 42.0%. The 50 day MA is $7.87 and the 200 day moving average is $8.09. The company has a market cap of $6,630m. Visit the company website at: https://www.adt.com

The potential market cap would be $9,418m based on the market consensus.

ADT Inc. provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. It primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries or unanticipated falls. The company also provides automation and smart home solutions that allow customers to use their smart phones or touchscreen panels in their homes to arm and disarm their security systems; record and view real-time video; and creates customized and automated schedules for managing lights, thermostats, appliances, garage doors, cameras, and other connected devices, as well as offers monitoring and maintenance services. It offers its products under the ADT, ADT Pulse, Protection 1, ADT Commercial, and ADT Solar names. The company was formerly known as Prime Security Services Parent and changed its name to ADT Inc. in September 2017. ADT Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.94% with the ex dividend date set at 15-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 38.05, revenue per share of 7.08 and a 2.63% return on assets.