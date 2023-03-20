Acuity Brands. – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.7% Upside

Acuity Brands. with ticker code (AYI) now have 7 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 210 and 180 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $193.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at $188.72 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 2.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $186.58 and the 200 moving average now moves to $175.77. The market capitalization for the company is $5,838m. Find out more information at: https://www.acuitybrands.com

The potential market cap would be $5,997m based on the market consensus.

Acuity Brands. provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands. This segment serves electrical distributors, retail home improvement centers, electric utilities, national accounts, original equipment manufacturers, digital retailers, lighting showrooms, and energy service companies. The ISG segment offers building management platform and location-aware applications under the Distech Controls and Atrius brands. This segment serves system integrators, as well as retail stores, airports, and enterprise campuses. Acuity Brands. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.29% with the ex dividend date set at 3-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 16.7, revenue per share of 121.75 and a 9.11% return on assets.