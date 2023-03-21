Actual Experience plc win significant contract with UK central government department

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT), the analytics-as-a-service company, has announced that, in conjunction with its partner Vodafone UK, it has secured its first contract for its newly launched Digital Workplace Management Platform (“DWMP”). The two year contract has been awarded by a UK central government department following a procurement process that we reported was underway at the time of the Company’s 2022 final results issued on 27 January 2023.

Under the terms of the contract, the DWMP will enable the Department to measure its employees’ human experience (HX) in an increasingly complex, hybrid working environment. The DWMP presents the results of these measurements in a timely and reliable dashboard format, highlighting areas where improvements can be made to increase productivity, as well as securing improvements to employee wellbeing. In this way the DWMP gives leaders the information they need to be able to manage and improve their digital workplace.

The Department has been a long standing user of Actual’s legacy offering and were transitioned to the new DWMP as part of the early commercial launch process. Due to the success of the new DWMP and the value seen by the customer, Actual are delighted to have secured the contract renewal. The value of this order has initially been set at a similar level to previous years and represents a SaaS revenue stream of approximately £230k p.a. Actual expects to be able to give further information regarding this new contract in the near future.