Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Actual Experience employee share scheme and directors dealings

actual experience plc

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT), the analytics-as-a-service company, confirmed today that it has issued 113,758 new ordinary shares of 0.2p each in the capital of Actual Experience, under the terms of the Company’s Share Purchase Scheme, at £0.0285 per share. Eligible employees and Directors were invited to subscribe for Scheme Shares at the Issue Price.

Details of the respective purchases of Scheme Shares by PDMRs/PCAs at the Issue Price and their resultant holdings of Ordinary Shares are set out below.

 No. of Ordinary Shares purchasedResultant Ordinary Share holdingResultant percentage holding
Dave Page32,6002,113,4073.62%
Steve Bennetts27,521345,9470.55%
Jane Davidson (Spouse of Stephen Davidson)12,861131,3910.21%
Sir Bryan Carsberg14,03051,1910.65%
Kirsten English23,917145,1680.21%
Richard Steele35,774

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares to trading on AIM and dealings are expected to commence on 5th August 2022. Following Admission, Actual Experience plc will have a total of 57,649,244 ordinary shares of 0.2p each in issue. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Actual Experience Plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Actual Experience Plc

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.