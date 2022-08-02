Actual Experience employee share scheme and directors dealings

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT), the analytics-as-a-service company, confirmed today that it has issued 113,758 new ordinary shares of 0.2p each in the capital of Actual Experience, under the terms of the Company’s Share Purchase Scheme, at £0.0285 per share. Eligible employees and Directors were invited to subscribe for Scheme Shares at the Issue Price.

Details of the respective purchases of Scheme Shares by PDMRs/PCAs at the Issue Price and their resultant holdings of Ordinary Shares are set out below.

No. of Ordinary Shares purchased Resultant Ordinary Share holding Resultant percentage holding Dave Page 32,600 2,113,407 3.62% Steve Bennetts 27,521 345,947 0.55% Jane Davidson (Spouse of Stephen Davidson) 12,861 131,391 0.21% Sir Bryan Carsberg 14,030 51,191 0.65% Kirsten English 23,917 145,168 0.21% Richard Steele 35,774

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares to trading on AIM and dealings are expected to commence on 5th August 2022. Following Admission, Actual Experience plc will have a total of 57,649,244 ordinary shares of 0.2p each in issue. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.