Active Energy Group awarded trademark for the registration of CoalSwitch in Canada

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG, OTCQB:ATGVF), the international biomass based renewable energy business, has announced that it has received a trademark for the registration of CoalSwitch® in Canada.

The Canadian Patent and Trademark Office has issued Trademark Registration No. 1166376 for CoalSwitch®. The Canadian Trademark is an important step for AEG as it grows its intellectual property portfolio alongside the continued development of its CoalSwitch® technology.

AEG’s next generation biomass technology, CoalSwitch®, has been shown to reduce CO 2 emissions by up to 99 per cent. compared to coal and up to 97 per cent. compared to natural gas in an independent report from Life Cycle Associates. This is in addition to independent testing carried out under the STEP programme that showed this fuel can readily co-fire with coal and in doing so significantly reduce emissions and produces fewer pollutants.

This Trademark builds on the recent award of trademarks by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and the UK Intellectual Property Office in February 2023. AEG has also renewed its Chain of Custody (CoC) and Controlled Wood certifications that are compliant with Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC) standards for CoalSwitch® confirming that it only uses forest-based materials from responsible sources and that all AEG’s suppliers have committed to the strictest standards of forest management.